Kosmos Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Shares of KOS opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

