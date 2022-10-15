Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.36.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

