Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lamb Weston traded as high as $84.51 and last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 20274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $30,542,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

