Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 11,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 22.4% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

