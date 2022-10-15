Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

