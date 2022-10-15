Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $302.00 to $287.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as low as $203.39 and last traded at $205.99. Approximately 24,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 385,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.38.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LII. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $268.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.20.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennox International Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tobam lifted its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.