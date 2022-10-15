Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $177.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.