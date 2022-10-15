Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.83, but opened at $27.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Livent shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 30,719 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Livent by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 823,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Livent by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,752,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

