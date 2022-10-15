LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $238.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.44.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

