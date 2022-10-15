LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $239.00 to $259.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $248.83 and last traded at $247.90, with a volume of 41125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.59.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.45.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.