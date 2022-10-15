LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €840.00 by Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($836.73) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €625.20 ($637.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €652.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €621.57. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

