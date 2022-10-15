LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXI REIT Price Performance

LXILF stock opened at 1.79 on Friday. LXI REIT has a 12-month low of 0.99 and a 12-month high of 2.20.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

