LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

