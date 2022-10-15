MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

