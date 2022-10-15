Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.85. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

