Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $58,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.