Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Allstate Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 45,138 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.