Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MTEKW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
