Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEKW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

