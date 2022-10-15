Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.76. 147,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,123,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 11.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

