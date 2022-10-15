Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $298.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

