MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

