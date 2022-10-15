Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $400.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as low as $276.88 and last traded at $280.27, with a volume of 21174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.