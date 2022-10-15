Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.