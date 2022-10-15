Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,028,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

