Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $124.46, with a volume of 224304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

Specifically, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

