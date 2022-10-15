Methanex Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.00.

Methanex Price Performance

TSE MX opened at C$47.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.78. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$39.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

