MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $54,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

