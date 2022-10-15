MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in MetLife by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

