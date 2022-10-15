M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Massimo Tosato Acquires 60,700 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($120,285.16).

MNG opened at GBX 170.35 ($2.06) on Friday. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5,678.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is 610.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230 ($2.78).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

