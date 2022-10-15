M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Massimo Tosato Acquires 60,700 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Massimo Tosato acquired 60,700 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($120,285.16).
M&G Stock Up 0.4 %
MNG opened at GBX 170.35 ($2.06) on Friday. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5,678.33.
M&G Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is 610.00%.
M&G Company Profile
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
