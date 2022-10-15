Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $110.79 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

