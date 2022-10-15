Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

