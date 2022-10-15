Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,578 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $231.92 and a one year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.