Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $255.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.17 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

