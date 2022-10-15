Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.