Molson Coors Beverage Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE TAP opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 88.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

