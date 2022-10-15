Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.63.

Shares of MPWR opened at $309.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.90. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

