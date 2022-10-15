Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.