Morgan Stanley Increases Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $28.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,769,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $224,632.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,769,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

