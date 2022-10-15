Morgan Stanley Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $126.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.69.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

