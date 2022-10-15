MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Acquires £29,070 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,070 ($35,125.66).

Michael O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

On Thursday, September 29th, Michael O’Connell purchased 3,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($11,744.80).

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Up 0.6 %

LON MSI opened at GBX 328 ($3.96) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a one year low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.33.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.