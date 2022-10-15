M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average of $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

