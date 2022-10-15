National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,702 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VIG opened at $136.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

