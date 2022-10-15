National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242,059 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

