National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,443 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 4.8 %

DPZ opened at $317.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.30.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

