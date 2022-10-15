National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,883 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 90,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

