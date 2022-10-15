National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 164.8% during the first quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after purchasing an additional 102,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 122.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $756.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $909.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

