National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after buying an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9,030.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 309,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE H opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

