National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

