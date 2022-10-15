National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.18 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,585 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

