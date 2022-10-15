National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.90 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $379.13 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.59 and its 200-day moving average is $525.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

